Telangana: Thalassemia society registers 2 lakh units of blood donation

Hyderabad: The city-based Thalassemia and Sickle Cell Society (TSCS), which supports around 3,000 thalassemia patients, has registered 2 lakh blood units from donors throughout Telangana.

The two lakh units of blood collected aided the organisation in providing free care to thalassemia sufferers, including youngsters. Since its inception in 1998, TSCS has maintained a consistent supply of donor blood, which is critical for thalassemia patients who require lifetime monthly blood transfusions.

With the assistance of specialised doctors, the society has been providing not only free blood transfusions but also health examinations and counselling to individuals in order to treat any health concerns.

“We are delighted to achieve 2,00,000th number of blood donations so far from donors. The blood units really matter for us as they save the thalassemia patient’s life,” president, TSCS, Chandrakant Agarwal said.

Thalassemia is treated by a Bone Marrow Transplant (BMT), which is incredibly expensive. The TSCS has been working with business partners to gather funding for worthy patients to receive BMT therapy, while the state government also pays the operation under Aarogyasri.

Thalassemia prevalence is high in and around Hyderabad, Khammam, and Mahabubnagar districts of Telangana. A simple prenatal diagnostic test called the HbA2 test, which detects high haemoglobin A2, a marker for thalassemia, as well as counselling and selective abortion, can help to avoid thalassemia-affected foetuses.