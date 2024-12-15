Telangana Thalli: BRS MLC Kavitha lays foundation stone of old version

Hyderabad: Defying the Telangana government’s order, Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) MLC K Kavitha on Sunday, December 15 laid the foundation stone for the party’s version of Telangana Thalli in Jagtiyal district. State chief secretary warned that stringent action would be taken against anyone who tries to morph the image of Telangana Thalli or pass any adverse or derogatory comments against her in public or private places or on social media.

The Telangana Thalli statue being installed by the BRS party will be 22 feet tall. Kavitha accused the government saying it has no respect for Telangana Thali. “The Congress government, under Revanth Reddy’s leadership, has no intention of honoring Telangana Talli; We are committed to establishing the Telangana Thalli movement in every village across Telangana,” she remarked.

The BRS MLC went on to say that no amount of cases or gazette notifications will deter the party. “It will safeguard Telangana Talli, the embodiment of courage and inspiration, is our guiding force,” she said.

Speaking of Bathukamma, Kavitha said that the BRS will protect it as a cultural treasure within Telangana Talli’s legacy. She further attacked the Congress government saying, “Every attempt by the Congress government to undermine Telangana’s identity will be met with resistance at the grassroots level.”

The Congress government and the BRS have been trading barbs over the representation of the Telangana Thalli statue.

Telangana Thalli statue unveiled at Secretariat

On December 9, Telangana chief minister A. Revanth Reddy unveiled a new Telangana Talli statue at the Dr. B.R. Ambedkar Telangana Secretariat. This statue portrays a simple Telangana woman in a green saree, holding maize in her left hand and displaying the Abhaya Mudra with her right, symbolizing protection and peace. The design aims to reflect the everyday woman of Telangana, emphasizing inclusivity and the state’s agrarian roots.

The Telangana government accused the BRS of failing to establish the Telangana Thalli statue in the secretariat despite being in power for a decade. The BRS leaders including president K Chandrasekhar Rao, and working president KT Rama Rao criticised the Congress for redesigning the Telangana Thalli.

The BRS claimed that the current statue undermines the identity of Telangana and disregards the sentiments of those involved in the Telangana movement.

Government Order on Telangana Thalli

Following the inauguration of the Telangana Thalli, Telangana chief secretary A Santhie Kumari issued a Government Order saying, “The statue is a symbol of the identity and self-respect of the Telangana people. Any distortion of the image and its portrayal in a different form has been banned.”

The chief secretary also warned that stringent action would be taken against anyone who tries to morph the image of Telangana Thalli or pass any adverse or derogatory comments against her in public or private places or on social media. “Any other attempt to destroy, damage or burn or desecrate the statue of Telangana Thalli would be treated as a crime,” she said.