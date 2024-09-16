Telangana Thalli will be unveiled by December 9: CM Revanth

Hyderabad: Questioning why the previous Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) government did not install the Telangana Thalli statue when it was in power, chief minister Revanth Reddy said that it will be installed by December 9 this year.

Speaking during the installation of former Congress Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi’s statue at the state Secretariat on Monday, Revanth Reddy praised the former leader who he said realised the ‘village swaraj’ that Mahatma Gandhi had dreamed of.

CM Revanth unveiled the statue of Rajiv Gandhi in front of the Secretariat with state ministers, MPs, MLAs, MLCs, government advisors, Congress Party state in-charge Deepadas Munshi, Telangana PCC president Mahesh Kumar Goud and other leaders.

The chief minister said that Rajiv Gandhi assumed the post of Prime Minister only for the people of the country and that through the 72nd and 73rd constitutional amendments, funds were allocated directly to the villages because of him.

“The IT sector was introduced to the country,” said Revanth Reddy. He added that it was his responsibility to inform the people about the meaning of sacrifice. The chief minister also recalled that former Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru was hailed as the leader for sacrificing billions of rupees of wealth for the country, and that he went to the jail for freedom who kept the country united after independence.