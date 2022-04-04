Telangana: Three minor boys drown in tank at Jagtial

Hyderabad: Three minor boys who went for a swim, drowned in a tank on Sunday in Dharmamapuri village of Jagtial district.

The deceased were identified as Masampalli Sharath (14), Pabbam Navadeep (14) and Golusula Yashwanth (13). The boys had gone to a tank located near a government school to swim but they drowned in it as they had no experience of swimming.

Locals witnessed the boys drowning in the water and made futile efforts to save them. The police retrieved the bodies with assistance from professional divers. The bodies of the deceased were sent for a postmortem and were later handed over to the parents.

The police said that Sharat and Navdeep were students of classes VI and IV respectively, while Yashwant had migrated from Nalgonda to Jagtial two years ago.