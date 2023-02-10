Telangana: Three persons drown in Nagarjuna Sagar dam

The youth were washed away when water was released from hydel power station.

Hyderabad: Three persons drowned in Nagarjuna Sagar dam in Telangana’s Nalgonda district when they went into it to take bath.

The bodies of the deceased were pulled out by rescue workers late on Thursday.

They were identified as Nagaraju (39), Uppala Chandrakanth (26) and Vacahspati (25), all residents of Hyderabad.

The incident occurred in Peddapuram mandal of Nalgonda district on Thursday evening.

The trio had come to the house of their relatives in Nagarjuna Sagar to attend a wedding. The next day they went to Nagarjuna Sagar project to make arrangements for the Upanayana ceremony of Nagaraju’s son scheduled on Friday.

The youth were washed away when water was released from hydel power station.

Their relatives, who were sitting on the banks, raised an alarm.

Police with the help of local fishermen launched the rescue operation. After a four-hour long search operation, the bodies were traced and pulled out.

