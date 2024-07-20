Telangana: Three-year-old boy ‘kidnapped’ from govt hospital

The boy's mother was admitted to the hospital for delivery, the official said.

Hyderabad: A three-year-old boy was allegedly abducted from a government hospital in Nizamabad district in Telangana, officials said on Saturday.

A health official said the boy, who was sleeping along with his father in an area where patients attendants take rest in the hospital, was allegedly taken away by two persons at midnight on Friday and the incident has been recorded in the CCTV camera.

The boy’s mother was admitted to the hospital for delivery, the official said.

Further investigations are going on, police said.

