Telangana: Tiffin centre owner to contest LS polls after facing loses

Hyderabad: Suffering a huge loss in business, a young city-based tiffin center owner has decided to take the political plunge by contesting as an independent candidate from Malkajgiri.

Chiripireddy Ramesh, a resident of Kothapeta area of Hyderabad, ran a tiffin center to support his family but had to close down his business due to grave loss. He is not the only one who incurred loss but many of his fellow small-time traders faced the same.

Speaking to a local news channel, Ramesh said that he observed how his fellow small-time traders face difficulties daily, especially between the Chaitanyapuri to LB Nagar route. For the last month, Ramesh has been performing a door-to-door campaign with the help of friends and family.

Ramesh aims to highlight the plights of small-time traders by representing them in Indian Parliament and providing employment opportunities.

Also Read Hyderabad: Rapido offers free bike rides on Lok Sabha polling day

The election commission has presented the almirah as his election symbol.

Malkajgiri is one of the prominent parliamentary seats in Telangana. Ramesh will be locking horns with seasoned politicians like BJP’s Etala Rajendra, Sunita Mahender Reddy from Congress, and Ragidi Lakshma Reddy from the BRS.

It should be noted that unemployment has been one of the main issues for the 2024 General Elections.

Telangana will go to polls on May 13. The counting of votes will be held on June 4.