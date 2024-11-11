Telangana: Tiger spotted near Nirmal-Amrabad border

Hyderabad: A tiger has been spotted near the Nirmal-Amrabad border on National Highway 44 late on Sunday, November 10.

The tiger was spotted by a motorist, who captured a video of its movement in the forested area between Kuntala and Sarangapur mandals, causing concern among travelers on the highway.

According to officials from Telangana forest department, the tiger was spotted directly by passersby near the Ghanpur check post in the Boath range of Echoda division, Adilabad. “Our staff are monitoring [the tiger] on a daily basis,” he said.

A few forest officials were reportedly at the scene and recorded a video of the tiger. It is suspected that the tiger may have strayed from Maharashtra in search of new territory and a mate, since this is the mating season.

Forest authorities have advised the public to avoid any interaction with the tiger and assured that efforts are underway to provide a safe passage for the animal while ensuring the safety of motorists on the highway.