Telangana: Tiger’s pug marks spark panic in Siddipet villages

Hyderabad: A tiger’s pug marks were reportedly spotted in the villages of the Chinnakodur mandal of Siddipet district, on Sunday, February 15, creating panic among villagers.

“A local farmer spotted the pug marks this morning near the outskirts of Vittalapur village and alerted the forest officials. The place of the sighting is nearly kilometres away from the forest. Farmers have been asked to stay vigilant and not venture out at night,” an official from Chinnakodur police station told Siasat.com.

Last week, the tiger had reportedly killed five cattle in the Koheda mandal of Siddipet district. Before that, it was spotted in Jangaon, where it reportedly killed two sheep, the police official added.

The forest department has been trying to catch this tiger for the past two months, he said.

Recently, a male tiger, which was terrorising Andhra Pradesh villages for a week, was captured by the state Forest Department with the support of Pune-based RESQ, WWF India and the Hyderabad Tiger Conservation Society (HyTICOS).

The big cat had been moving through human habitations and killing cattle near Rajahmundry in East Godavari district for six days before it was captured in Kurmapuram village in Rayavaram mandal of East Godavari on February 6.

The tiger was then shifted to the Visakhapatnam Zoo.