Telangana to build 20 lakh Indiramma houses: Minister

Nalgonda: Telangana Revenue, Housing, and I&PR Minister Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy announced that the state government will construct 20 lakh Indiramma houses in the next three and a half years.

Speaking at a public meeting held at the mini stadium in Nakirekal constituency of Nalgonda district on Sunday, the Minister said the first phase of the housing scheme is already underway. Under this phase, 4.5 lakh houses are being built, with a target of constructing 3,500 houses in each assembly constituency.

He distributed house sanction letters to beneficiaries during the event.

Land dispute resolution by August 15

Under the land regularisation initiative Bhu Bharati, the Minister said that 8.6 lakh applications were received during recent revenue grievance meetings. He assured farmers that all genuine cases would be resolved by August 15.

Ponguleti said the government is committed to resolving land disputes and ensuring rightful land ownership for farmers through Bhu Bharati. “We are determined to clear all confusion over land records and deliver justice to the farming community,” he said.

Focus on poor and incomplete houses

He assured that all eligible poor families will get houses under the Indiramma scheme, with each house measuring between 400 and 600 square feet. He also directed district collectors to ensure fair and transparent beneficiary selection, including those whose earlier sanctioned homes were left incomplete.

Once the sanction is issued, construction must start within 30 days. Payments will be released in four installments. Price monitoring committees have been formed at the mandal level to control the cost of materials like steel and cement.

Welfare schemes highlighted

The Minister also outlined the government’s other welfare initiatives:

Rajiv Arogyasri insurance coverage increased to Rs.10 lakh

Free electricity up to 200 units

LPG cylinders at Rs.500

Distribution of subsidized rice

He said the government has provided 60,000 jobs within a year. Under the Rythu Bharosa scheme, financial assistance was increased to Rs.12,000 per acre. A total of Rs.9,000 crore was credited to farmers’ accounts in just nine days.

Criticism of previous government

Ponguleti criticized the former government for ignoring key irrigation projects in Nalgonda and failing to take up the SLBC project.

He also pointed out that it did not allocate funds for the Ram temple in Bhadrachalam, while the present Congress-led government has sanctioned Rs.85–90 crore for it.

New Tahsildar office buildings sanctioned

He concluded by announcing that, following the request of Nakirekal MLA Vemula Veeresham, government orders will be issued within a week to sanction buildings for Tahsildar offices in Ramannapet and Nakirekal mandals.