Telangana to ensure paid maternity leave for ASHA workers

Paid maternity leave for all ASHA workers in Telangana: Harish Rao
Telangana health minister, T Harish Rao (Photo: Twitter)

Hyderabad: In the wake of extending support to field-level healthcare workers in Telangana, the state government on Monday announced paid maternity leave to all Accredited Social Health Activists (ASHA) workers.

State health minister, T Harish Rao on Monday during a review meeting on ASHA and Auxiliary Nurse Midwives (ANMs), made the announcement stating that these workers are the backbone of primary health care services and efficient implementation of state-run public health initiatives.

Harish Rao further acknowledged the crucial role played by ASHAs and ANMS in delivering quality medical services to the people at the grassroots level.

Earlier, ASHA workers resorted to protests and demonstrations to secure wage hikes and timely remuneration. However, since statehood, wages for ASHA workers have been hiked.

At present, ASHAs receive a monthly salary of Rs 9750, while their counterparts in states governed by BJP and Congress receive only Rs 4000 to 5000.

Harish Rao also directed senior health officials to conduct a study on the implementation of maternity leave with pay for ASHAs and ANMs, following which a detailed report will be submitted.

“June 14 is being observed as Telangana Health Day as a part of the ongoing 21-day Telangana Formation Day Decennial Celebrations,” said Harish Rao.

