Telangana to equip Inter lecturers for classroom, mental health challenges

Hyderabad: The Telangana Board of Intermediate Education (TGBIE) will launch its first-ever structured faculty development programme for government junior college lecturers in the 2026-27 academic year. The syllabus will pair training on the newly revised Intermediate syllabus with modules on student mental health, counselling and substance abuse prevention.

This initiative marks the Board’s first coordinated effort to prepare lecturers since it began overhauling the Intermediate curriculum to align with NCERT standards. Rolled out in phases, starting with first-year students in the 2025-26 session, the revamp has introduced a new Accounts, Economics and Commerce subject group, practical examinations from the first year, and a shift to an 80:20 assessment pattern with 80 percent weightage for written exams. This comes despite some pushback from lecturers’ associations over the pace of rollout and the introduction of internal assessments.

District-level workshops, under the initiative, will be conducted across the state, with subject experts drawn from universities and higher education institutions training lecturers in curriculum delivery, competency-based learning, classroom engagement, and the revised assessment methods, reported TNIE.

With mental health awareness being a significant part of the initiative, lecturers will be trained to recognise early signs of stress, anxiety, depression, behavioural changes and substance abuse among students, to ensure timely referral for counselling. Teachers will also be trained to run anti-drug awareness campaigns and mentor student anti-drug committees in their colleges.

“Lecturers are often the first point of contact for students facing emotional or behavioural issues, making their role crucial in creating a safe and supportive academic environment,” the official said.