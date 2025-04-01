Telangana to face above-normal temperatures, heatwaves April to June: IMD 

Hyderabad: Telangana is expected to experience hotter-than-usual temperatures from April to June, with an increase in heatwave days, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

IMD chief Mrutyunjay Mohapatra stated that central and eastern India, including Telangana, will see more heatwave days than normal. Other states likely to see above-normal heatwave days include Rajasthan, Gujarat, Haryana, Punjab, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Jharkhand, West Bengal, Odisha, Chhattisgarh, Andhra Pradesh and the northern parts of Karnataka and Tamil Nadu.

The state typically records four to seven heatwave days during this period, but this year, the number is expected to be significantly higher.

Rising temperatures across Telangana

The IMD report indicates that both maximum and minimum temperatures will be above normal across Telangana. April is expected to be especially hot, with temperatures soaring higher than usual.

Experts have warned that increased heatwaves could lead to a surge in electricity demand, with an estimated 9-10 percent growth in peak power consumption.

Authorities have advised people to take precautions against extreme heat and stay prepared for hot and dry weather conditions in the coming months.