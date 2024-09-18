Telangana to get India’s ‘second largest link bridge’

Hyderabad: Telangana endowments minister Konda Surekha has announced that a 64-metre network arch bridge will be constructed as an entry flyover near the Yadagirigutta Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy temple in Yadadri-Bhuvanagiri district in the next three months.

During a review meeting she held with the officials of Yadadri Temple Development Authority (YTDA), roads and buildings, panchayat raj and other line departments at Dr BR Ambedkar Telangana State Secretariat on Wednesday, September 18, she said that the network arch bridge which will be constructed using macalloy steel; will be the second largest link bridge in the country.

She said that the link bridge will provide relief to the devotees coming to the temple, who have been dependent only on the exit flyover till now.

Endowments commissioner Hanumantha Rao informed Konda Surekha that as per the directions of chief minister A Revanth Reddy, the tourism department, in collaboration with the endowments department, will be offering VIP darshan to devotees in three temple circuits being proposed to be developed.

Among them are Vemulawada, Kondagattu, Dharmapuri and Komuravelli which will be in one circuit, Dichpally temple, Basar and temples in Kamareddy will be in another circuit, and Manyamkonda, Srirangapur, Ammapally and Jogulamba temple will be part of another circuit.

Apart from providing videographer, photographer and guide facilities to VIP devotees, he said that the devotees will be given a temple memento and will be felicitated on their visit to any of these temples.