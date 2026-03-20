Telangana to get new portal for birth, death certificates

Hyderabad: Telangana is soon going to get a new portal for registration of birth and death certificates with an aim to process registrations online.

The decision came after the Central government made it mandatory for all the states to implement the Civil Registration System (CRS) portal.

GHMC, SCB issue birth, death certificates in Telangana’s Hyderabad, Cantonment

Currently, the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) and the Secunderabad Cantonment Board (SCB) issue birth and death certificates to residents of Greater Hyderabad and the Cantonment respectively.

Once implemented, the CRS system will ensure that applicants get birth and death certificates within 3–5 days.

It will help applicants in filling forms for death and birth certificates online with supporting documents. The portal can also be used for delayed registration.

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After approval, the birth and death certificates can be downloaded directly from the portal in Telangana.

Importance of certificates

After ‘The Registration of Births and Deaths (Amendment) Bill, 2023’ became an Act, it is mandatory for everyone born on or after October 1, 2023, that a birth certificate issued by the Registrar of Births and Deaths or the Municipal Corporation or any other authority empowered under the Registration of Births and Deaths Act, 1969 (18 of 1969), is required for proving date of birth.

The Act mentioned that to prove the date and place of birth of such persons for the following purposes, a date of birth certificate is mandatory:

Admission to an educational institution; Issuance of a driving licence; Preparation of a voter list; Registration of a marriage; Appointment to a post in the Central Government or State Government or a local body or public sector undertaking or in any statutory or autonomous body under the Central Government or State Government; Issuance of a passport; Issuance of an Aadhaar number; and Any other purpose as may be determined by the Central Government.

On the other hand, death certificates are useful in the case of transfer of ancestral properties to heirs and to claim life insurance and pensions.