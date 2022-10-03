Telangana to have additional 2200 MBBS seats, 8 new medical colleges

Hyderabad: The state government of Telangana announced on Monday that a total of 2,200 additional medical seats will be available for students for admissions beginning with this academic year, as a Dasara gift to the people of the state.

Along with the medical seats, eight new colleges were also established across the state.

According to the state health minister, T Harish Rao, “We will start admissions in 8 new medical colleges from this year, which will add 1200 seats. Combined with the 1067 additional MBBS seats through 85 per cent reservation in B category medical seats in private medical colleges, over 2,200 medical seats will be available from this year. This is a Dasara gift from Telangana CM Chandrashekhar Rao to MBBS aspirants in Telangana.”