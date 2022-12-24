Telangana to have in-charge DGP: Sources

Hyderabad: With the incumbent Director General of Police Telangana M Mahender Reddy all set to retire on December 31, 2022, the file pertaining to the shortlisting of the names of the probable officers which is to be sent to the UPSC is still lying at the chief minister’s office.

Since there is no movement of the file with the CMO, it appears that Telangana will proceed with the interim arrangement and appoint an `in-charge’ DGP for a certain period and will inform the same to Union Home Ministry.

Though the state government wrests power for picking an officer for the post of Director General of Police, the selection for the new state police chief is moving at a slow pace.

Those in the race include 1990 IPS batch Anjani Kumar, Director General of Vigilance, Enforcement, and Anti Corruption Bureau. He has a vast experience in active policing since he served as Commissioner of Police, Hyderabad city, Additional Commissioner of Police Law and Order, Hyderabad city, and Additional Director General of Police Law and Order in Telangana.

However, Anjani Kumar was made ‘in-charge’ DGP when Mahender Reddy was on medical leave for a couple of weeks.

Principal Secretary Home Ravi Gupta, who is a 1990 batch IPS officer, too is in the line and had earlier worked as range DIG and IGs in the erstwhile Andhra Pradesh and has vast experience in Information technology.

1989 batch IPS officer Umesh Sharraf who is currently serving as Director General of the Special Protection Force (SPF) is also said to be under consideration. However, the officer only has six months before retirement. Hence the chances of him being appointed as DGP are less.

With just one week remaining for the superannuation of incumbent DGP Mahender Reddy, all eyes are on the CMO’s decision for the selection of Head of Police Force (HoPF).