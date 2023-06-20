Telangana to have paddy-based food processing units in all districts

Hyderabad: As part of Telangana state’s 10th-anniversary celebrations, chief minister K Chandrashekhar Rao announced that paddy-based food processing industries, that convert paddy into various products would be set up in all its districts.

With the implementation of the new initiative, farmers in Telangana could sell their products in the global market and earn more profits through the food processing industries.

While addressing a meeting with representatives of Japan’s Satake Corporation at the state Secretariat, KCR also announced the establishment of rice mills under the supervision of the State Civil Supplies Corporation.

As part of the initiative, rice mills with modern technology and a capacity to process 60 tons and 120 tons of rice per hour in each district will be constructed.

At present, the capacity of rice mills in the state to convert paddy into rice through CMR milling is not more than 75 lakh tonnes.

This results in the farmers facing difficulties as the stocks of rice grain grown, increase in the mills and with high stocks, there is no storage space for the next crop.

The Corporation will be responsible for expanding the global market for processed food products from Telangana.

Additionally, rice bran oil production mills would be established and linked to rice mills and warehouses would be constructed with these mills for the daily increasing grain stocks.

KCR imparted the Civil Supplies Department with the task of converting farmers into businessmen while he ordered the Civil Supplies minister and officials to prepare more specific plans in this regard.

“State government stands responsibility to ensure that the harvested crop is not wasted, without deterioration and loss of price to the farmers due to any reason,’ said the CM.

“The foundation stone for this massive endeavour, expected to cost over Rs 2000 crore, would be laid soon,” said the CM.