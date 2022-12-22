Telangana to hold public hearing on true-up charges, power tariff in Feb

Hyderabad: The public hearing on various tariff proposals submitted to the power distribution companies in Telangana, TSNPDCL and TSSPDCL for the year 2023-2024 will be held on February 22 and 24 respectively.



The Telangana state electricity regulatory commission set by the Telangana State Northern Power Distribution Company Limited (TSNPDCL) and the Telangana State Southern Power Distribution Company Limited (TSSPDCL) have received proposals on Aggregate Revenue Requirement (ARR), Retail Supply Tariff (RST) and Cooperative Electricity Supply Society (CESS) for the year 2023-24.



Power Purchase true-up charges for the year 2016-17 to 2022-23 were also proposed and the hearing for the Cooperative Electricity Supply Society (CESS) will be held on February 20.



TSSPDCL and TSNPDCL, have claimed true-up charges of Rs 12,015 crore for the period from 2016-17 to 2022-23 to be collected from consumers of different categories by submitting separate petitions before the TSERC.

The last date for written objections on ARR and tariff proposals and power purchase true-up charges proposals will be January 31.

According to the schedule released by the TSERC on Wednesday, a hearing on the ARR/RST of the Cooperative Electricity Supply Society (CESS), Sircilla, will be held from 10:30 am on February 20 at the Integrated District Offices Complex, Sircilla.



The hearing of TSNPDCL will be held on February 22 at the Integrated District Offices Complex, Hanamkonda, from 10:30 am.



Similarly, a hearing on the ARR and RST of TSSPDCL will be held on February 24 at the TSGENCO auditorium in GTS colony, Erragadda.