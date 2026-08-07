Telangana to hold ‘Varuna Yagam’ on Aug 10 for good rainfall

Hyderabad: The Telangana government has decided to conduct ‘Varuna Yagam’ on August 10 seeking good rains during the current monsoon season.

As per the directives of Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy, the priests of famous Sri Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy temple at Yadagirigutta have decided to perform the ‘Varuna Yagam’ (ritual worship of Lord Varuna) on August 10 at the Nagarjuna Sagar reservoir.

State Irrigation Minister N Uttam Kumar Reddy said in a release on Friday that the CM would attend the ‘purnahuti’ (concluding ceremony) of the ‘Yagam’ at 3.24 PM on August 10.

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The ‘Yagam’ would be performed on a grand scale under the guidance of the Yadagirigutta temple, involving a large number of pundits, he said.

The ritual is being performed seeking bountiful rains in view of rainfall deficit during the current monsoon season due to the impact of the El Niño phenomenon, he added.