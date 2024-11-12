Telangana to launch 5-yr action plan of free fodder for livestock farmers

Hyderabad: A state-level executive committee meeting was conducted on Tuesday, November 12, where the special chief secretary of the Animal Husbandry Dairy Development and Fisheries department directed officials to prepare an action plan for the next 5 years for free fodder seeds desired by livestock farmers Telangana.

The chief secretary Sabyasachi Ghosh ordered the Telangana State Seed Development Corporation and other private organizations to examine and conduct a comprehensive study regarding the same.

Furthermore, banks will provide loans for 67 sheep and goat projects and three poultry projects.

Across Telangana, the Animal Husbandry department will provide in-principle approval for a total of 412 projects under the National Livestock Mission–Entrepreneurship Development Programme (NLM-EDP).

Documents of those who have applied for the NLM scheme will be thoroughly scrutinized. Moreover, cattle patrons were instructed to make themselves aware of and support the scheme.