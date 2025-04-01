Common card to be launched for Hyderabad Metro, TGSRTC: Reports

Hyderabad: The Telangana government is set to launch a Common Mobility Card under Telangana Mobility as a Service (T-MaaS) initiative, which enables passengers to use a single card for seamless travel across Hyderabad Metro and Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TGSRTC) services, as reported by TOI.

To facilitate this transition, RTC is reportedly conducting trials by testing tap machines on select buses. These machines will allow passengers to simply tap their mobility cards while boarding, eliminating the need for paper tickets and reducing transaction time.

However, Hyderabad Metro Rail Limited (HMRL) is already equipped with ticket scanners that can accommodate the common mobility card.

Hyderabad Metro extends student pass, revises timings

L&T Metro Rail earlier announced that starting April 1, the last metro train will depart between 11:00 pm and 11:45 pm from Monday to Friday, while train services on Sundays will begin at 7:00 am from terminal stations.

Additionally, Hyderabad Metro has extended its Student Pass for another year, until March 31, 2026. Under this scheme, students can pay for 20 trips and avail of 30 trips, making public transport more affordable and accessible.

However, the Super Saver Holiday Offer (SSO) and the Off-Peak Discount Offer will end on March 31.

Hyderabad Metro has introduced an improved passenger website with AI-powered features, ensuring easy navigation and providing real-time information on train schedules, fare details, and service alerts.