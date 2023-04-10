Telangana to lose Rs 840 cr as Centre turns down request to extend KMS deadline

Hyderabad: After the Central government refused to extend the deadline for submitting custom-milled rice (CMR) for the Kharif marketing season (KMS) 2021-22, the Telangana government will likely lose Rs 840 crore.

As 2.16 lakh metric tonnes of rice are still with the millers, the state government has already compensated the farmers for the paddy acquired during procurement.

While Telangana’s Civil Supplies department asked for an extension in the milling period, the Deputy Secretary of the Department of Food and Public Distribution, Jai Prakash, declined the request stating that enough extensions had already been given, reported TNIE.

Although the Centre had previously extended the deadline, rice millers did not meet it leading to a financial burden of over Rs 840 crore on the state government as they already compensated the farmers.

Denying that the pending CMR is a burden, Civil Supplies Commissioner V Anil Kumar said that it can be used to provide subsidised rice to public distribution system (PDS) beneficiaries.

“Telangana government will take action against defaulting rice millers according to established procedures and impose a 25 percent penalty while collecting the CMR from them,” said Anil Kumar.