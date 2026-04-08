Telangana to roll out early lung cancer screening in 20 govt hospitals

Hyderabad: The Telangana government will soon introduce early lung cancer screening tests in 20 government hospitals across the state, health minister Damodar Rajanarsimha announced on Tuesday, April 7.

He said the state is entering into an agreement with AstraZeneca for the initiative, with a pilot project set to be launched shortly.

Health week event and new initiatives

The announcement was made during the Health Week celebrations held at Ravindra Bharati in Hyderabad as part of the Praja Palana–Pragati programme.

On the occasion of World Health Day, minister Damodar Rajanarsimha inaugurated several key digital platforms, including portals for the Cancer Registry, Clinical Establishments, PCPNDT, and Surrogacy. He also unveiled a new Trauma Care Policy.

Strengthening public healthcare

Addressing the gathering, the minister stressed the need to improve the referral system in government hospitals. He said patients should not be forced to seek better treatment elsewhere after approaching public healthcare facilities.

He noted that day-care chemotherapy centres and palliative care units have now been established in every district, and that Telangana has launched its first-ever Cancer Registry.

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Expansion of trauma and emergency services

The state government plans to implement a four-tier trauma care system with an estimated investment of Rs 1,100 crore. To strengthen emergency response, 79 additional ambulances will be deployed to ensure medical teams can reach patients within ten minutes of receiving information.

The minister outlined plans to expand specialised care infrastructure. TIMS Sanathnagar will focus on cardiology, TIMS Alwal on neurology, and TIMS LB Nagar on gastroenterology. MNJ Cancer Hospital will be developed as a dedicated oncology centre, while NIMS will be strengthened for trauma care services.

Appointments and participation

During the event, appointment letters were distributed to 692 Civil Assistant Surgeons (Specialists) and 174 Assistant Professors selected through the Medical and Health Services Recruitment Board at Osmania Medical College in Koti.

MP Anil Kumar Yadav, Health Secretary Dr. Christina, Family Welfare Commissioner Dr. Sangeeta, Hyderabad District Collector Harichandana Dasari, and several senior officials and healthcare professionals attended the programme.