Telangana to roll out Rs 3 lakh grant for homeless land owners

Hyderabad: Telangana chief minister K Chandrashekhar Rao (KCR) plans to roll out a grant of Rs 3 lakh for the homeless, four years after he promised to do so.

It is to be noted that the Telangana Rashtra Samiti supremo had promised to provide financial aid as part of the government’s flagship scheme to provide an amount to those who are homeless and own land to construct houses.

The opposition speculated more such schemes would be rolled out in the build-up to the 2023 assembly elections. The Rs 3 lakh grant was initiated after the demand for 2 bhk flats rose and the government failed to deliver. A major reason for the failure of the projects is that the Telangana government failed to acquire land in inhabited areas.

“There will be 50 square yards of land provided in the urban areas, whereas 70 square yards will be provided in the rural areas. However, the final call will be taken by chief minister KCR himself,” an official was quoted as saying by the Times of India.