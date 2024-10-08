Telangana to scrap vehicles over 15 years old

Hyderabad: To improve road safety and reduce pollution, vehicles 15 years or older that fail the fitness test will be scrapped, the traffic department said on Tuesday, October 8. These vehicles will not be allowed to ply on the roads.

Transport vehicles older than 8 years, while non-transport vehicles older than 15 years, are entitled to waivers.

The state government is implementing the Vehicle Fleet Mordernization Policy which encourages the voluntary scrapping of old and polluting vehicles. The government will give incentives for scrapping the vehicles and buying new ones.

Who is eligible and when?

A motor vehicle tax concession is available when they scrap their old vehicle and buy a new one, provided they submit a Certificate of Deposit. Waivers on certain penalties and taxes for vehicles voluntarily scrapped within two years of the policy notification.

For more information, owners must apply for scrapping at a registered vehicle scrapping facility (RVSF).

On September 19, a similar ban was announced by the government for Hyderabad. This exemption does not apply to 10,000 government vehicles.

As per the report, there are 17 lakh motorcycles, 3.5 lakh cars, 1 lakh goods vehicles, and 20,000 auto rickshaws that are overage.