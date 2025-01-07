Telangana to set up CMS, vehicles for distribution in every district: Minister

Hyderabad: Telangana health minister Damodar Rajanarsimha has announced that every district will have a central medicinal store (CMS) to ensure the availability of medicines. The government will also provide vehicles for medicine distribution.

Speaking at the inauguration of a Pharmacy and E-Medicine Workshop at the MCRHRD Institute in Hyderabad on Monday, the minister wished health workers, doctors, and officials a Happy New Year. He stressed the importance of the health department in people’s daily lives.

The minister said the government is working to solve healthcare challenges and improve medicine supply. To make operations smoother, all CMSs and pharmacies now have computers and internet facilities.

However, he acknowledged reports of medicine shortages in some hospitals. He directed senior officials and hospital superintendents to investigate the issue and take action. He warned that strict action would be taken against negligent officers and staff.

To monitor medicine supply, a three-member committee will be set up in each district. This team, including the DMHO, DCHS, and the teaching hospital superintendent, will oversee the distribution of medicines and address any problems reported by pharmacists.

The minister urged doctors, pharmacists, and hospital administrators to work together. He instructed pharmacists to inform doctors about medicine availability and encouraged doctors to use the e-Aushadhi portal to check stock levels.

Hospital superintendents and resident medical officers (RMOs) were advised to check pharmacy stores daily to ensure medicines are stored properly and available when needed.

The minister reaffirmed the government’s commitment to strengthening the healthcare system and ensuring essential medicines are always available.

The workshop was attended by Health Secretary Christina, Commissioner RV Karnan, TGMSIDC Managing Director Hemant, TVVP Commissioner Ajay Kumar, Director of Health Ravinder Naik, pharmacy supervisors, district medical and health officers (DMHOs), district coordinators of hospital services (DCHSs), and teaching hospital superintendents.