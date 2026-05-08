Telangana to set up skill development colleges for minorities

Hyderabad: Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on Friday, May 8, announced plans to set up special degree colleges for minority students with a strong focus on skill development and Artificial Intelligence (AI) training.

Conducting a review meeting on the Minority Welfare Department at the Secretariat, the CM said that instead of limiting education to conventional courses, students should be equipped with training that enhances their livelihood opportunities.

He also instructed officials to introduce incentive schemes for meritorious minority students on par with those provided to BC, SC, and ST students.

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The CM directed officials to identify minority candidates selected for Group-1, Group-2, and Group-3 services and, if willing, assign them responsibilities within the Minority Welfare Department.

This will help them gain complete exposure to the department’s functioning and welfare programmes, the CM said.

He also suggested inviting successful Group Services candidates and sportspersons to programmes organised for student incentives so that they can inspire students about the importance of education and sports.