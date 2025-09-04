Telangana to shift Goshalas to rural areas under new policy

Hyderabad: Telangana’s Animal Husbandry, Dairy Development and Fisheries Department unveiled a new policy regarding Goshalas on Tuesday, September 2, under which the government plans to shifts the goshala ecosystem from urban to rural areas.

The Telangana Goshala Ecosystem Development Policy 2025 aims to address the challenges faced by Goshalas in urban areas, such as overcrowding, inadequate infrastructure, financial instability and overconcentration, violating the Central Pollution Control Board regulations.

To tackle these problems, the government has proposed shifting the goshala ecosystem primarily to rural area. Under the policy, existing urban goshalas will be converted into temporary collection centers that hold cattle for no more than 48–72 hours before transferring them to large satellite goshalas established in rural areas.

Facilitating rural development

Through this, the government also hopes to catalyse rural economic development and has stated that each 500-animal satellite goshala is expected to generate 30–40 direct jobs and 75–100 indirect livelihood opportunities which will contribute approximately Rs 2–2.5 crore annually to the local economy.

Furthermore, the initiative is also expected to create 3,000 direct employment opportunities in the state and support 15,000 farmer families through affordable organic inputs.

Governance and funding

The newly established Telangana State Goshala Welfare Board, will oversee registration, monitoring, and support for all goshalas in the state.

Additionally, to boost corporate engagement, companies contributing at least Rs 1 crore annually to goshalas will receive non-executive membership on the Board.

This structure extends through district and mandal level committees, with a Federation of Goshalas serving as the representative body for operators.

For funding, the policy has called for a three-pronged strategy wherein the government will provide financial support to run the Telangana State Goshala Welfare Board and private companies will be encouraged to invest in goshalas as part of their CSR activities.

The goshalas will also generate their own revenue through cow-based products marketed under the brand name of “Telangana Gau Amrit”.

Operations

Under the policy all goshalas will be mandatorily registered and will require minimum space allocations of 40 square feet per adult animal and 20 square feet per calf.

Facilities housing more than 50 animals will have to establish biogas plants, and all animals will be provided comprehensive veterinary care through mobile units and designated Goshala Veterinary Officers.

Unique identification numbers will be assigned to every animal through a digital tracking system enabling real-time monitoring of health parameters, population data, and compliance metrics.

These goshalas will also provide subsidised organic inputs, helping farmers reduce their costs by 15–20 percent.

The policy also emphasizes women’s economic empowerment reserving 50 percent of positions in product manufacturing for them and providing exclusive marketing rights for certain product categories.

Implementation

The policy will be implemented through three phases over 36 months.

Firstly, all existing goshalas will be registered followed by establishment of satellite goshalas and conversion of urban facilities.

The policy also allows for goshala adoption programs with minimum three-year commitments and individual animal adoption schemes, all supported by tax benefits and public recognition.















