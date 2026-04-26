Telangana to supply free sewing machines to 1,000 BC women per constituency

The aim is to create self-employment opportunities for women from weaker sections, said BC Welfare Minister Ponnam Prabhakar.

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Published: 26th April 2026 10:37 am IST
Sewing machine used by women in Telangana to receive free training and support under government scheme.

Hyderabad: The Telangana government has issued orders to provide automatic sewing machines with full subsidy to 1,000 women in each of the state’s 119 Assembly constituencies, as part of an initiative to promote self-employment among skilled women from Backward Classes (BC), an official order said.

The scheme, cleared by the Backward Classes Welfare Department, will be implemented on a pilot basis through the Telangana Backward Classes Cooperative Finance Corporation.

BC Welfare Minister Ponnam Prabhakar, who chaired a review meeting to discuss implementation, said the decision was taken on the directions of Chief Minister Revanth Reddy to improve livelihood opportunities for women from weaker sections.

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“The Telangana government has decided to provide sewing machines with full subsidy to 1,000 women in every constituency to create self-employment opportunities for women from weaker sections,” he said, adding that applications would be invited soon and the selection process would be conducted under the supervision of District Collectors.

As per the government order, the BC Corporation’s Vice Chairman and Managing Director will furnish detailed guidelines covering beneficiary selection, eligibility criteria, technical specifications of the machines, procurement procedures through e-tendering and comprehensive financial estimates for the pilot phase.

The BC Welfare Department is also planning to implement skill development programmes and expand employment opportunities for the unemployed, officials said.

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Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Published: 26th April 2026 10:37 am IST

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