Telangana: Toddler found dead after being washed away in drain

Hyderabad: A two-year-old girl, who had gone missing while playing outside her residence in Nizamabad, was found dead in a drain on Thursday, August 22.

The deceased was recovered by disaster management and municipal staff from a canal in Anand Nagar Colony after a 12-hour search operation.

According to reports, the toddler vanished on Wednesday evening. After completing chores, the child’s mother began searching for her but could not locate her.

Fearing that the child might have fallen into an overflowing drain due to recent heavy rains, she alerted the neighbours. Following extensive search efforts, the body was eventually found.