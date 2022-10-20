Telangana: Tomb ‘built’ for JP Nadda for not creating Flouride centre

Hyderabad: The residents of Choutuppal on Thursday built a tomb of Bhartiya Jananta Party (BJP) national president JP Nadda.
The residents built up a tomb as they felt that the BJP failed to construct the Regional Fluoride mitigation and Research Centre. It is to be noted that the facility was promised four years ago. A picture shared on Twitter shows a grave consisting of a picture of JP Nadda.
Taking a dig at the BJP national president, Telangana health minister T Harish Rao said, “What happened to your promise?”
Rao reminded Nadda that as Union health minister, he visited Marriguda in 2016 where he promised to set up the Flouride Research and Mitigation Centre.
He further said that eight years after Nadda’s visit Telangana government has allocated 1/2 of 8.2 acres of land in Choutappal for setting up this centre. The health minister further attacked the Centre saying that the saffron party failed to set-up a 300-bed hospital in Marriguda.