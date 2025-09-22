Telangana: TOMCOM invites applications for jobs in Greece

Hyderabad: The Telangana Overseas Manpower Company (TOMCOM) has invited applications for jobs in Greece.

There are 1000 vacancies in various sectors, including hospitality, maintenance and service sectors, with a salary ranging from Rs 92,000 to Rs 1,22,000. These opportunities are suitable for people with a diploma in hotel management.

Benefits with jobs in Greece

Selected applicants will get the following benefits: Free accommodation, food, and insurance provided by the employer, flight ticket reimbursement with the last month’s salary.

The employees will have to work 28 days a month, 8 hours a day (not including a 45-minute break as per Greek law). Employees will be paid 20 percent extra for overtime.

Mandatory qualifications

Proficiency in the English language is sufficient. Knowledge of Greek is not required.

Candidates must bear visa and processing expenses on the Indian side.

Interested and eligible candidates may send their updated resumes to the email or call 94400 49013/ 94400 48500/ 94400 51452 or via the TOMCOM website.