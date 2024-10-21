Telangana: TPCC chief hails SC order on Group-I mains exam

Hyderabad: TPCC president B Mahesh Kumar Goud hailed the Supreme Court order that struck down the petition filed against the conduct of TGPSC Group-I mains exam on Monday, October 21.

In a statement to media after top court has said it couldn’t stop the TGPSC from conducting the exam, he accused BJP and BRS of using the group-I mains candidates as pawns in their political game.

He urged the job-aspirants to make use of the opportunity which came after 13 years, and reach new heights in their careers.

Asserting that there would be no loss Group-I mains aspirants from GO 29, against which some candidates had approached the courts, seeking the striking-down of the order, and the re-instatement of GO 55, which was issued in 2022.