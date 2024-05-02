Telangana: TPJAC to hold statewide campaign against Modi, BJP

Hyderabad: Telangana Jana Samithi (TJS) chief Prof M Kodandaram said that a statewide campaign has been launched cutting-across political party affiliations to “expose” the Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government’s failures and “anti-people policies” of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). The campaign, by the Telangana People’s Joint Action Committee (TPJAC) will continue till May 11, a day before voting for the Lok Sabha elections in the state.

Addressing media at the Basheerbagh Press Club on Thursday, Kodandaram said that the growing financial disparities in India during the last ten years has become a cause for concern, as 160 billionaires of our country own 25 percent of the total income and 40 per cent of the country’s wealth. “70 per cent of the population is living below the poverty line owns only 6.5 per cent of the country’s income, and 15 per cent of the country’s wealth,” he added.

Prof Kodandaram questioned what the Modi government has done for the people in the last ten years. “The wealthy are becoming more wealthy and the poor becoming poorer. Time has come to dethrone BJP which has been helping only the wealthy,” said the TJS chief.

Prof Haragopal, TPJAC convener, said that Modi has been “diverting” the public’s attention from their real aspirations by talking about Muslims and Mangalsutras during his election campaign for the Lok Sabha polls this year. He said that in the last ten years the financial system has become bankrupt, and added that unemployment and inflation has skyrocketed in the country.

“Instead of worrying about these aspects, Modi has made the god, religion and hatred against Muslims the basis of his election campaign. The people of Telangana will give a befitting answer,” he observed.

Social activist Kavitha Kuruganti said that there were unfavourable winds against the BJP’s direction in north India. “That is the reason why the Prime Minister is trying to create communal disharmony through his speeches. BJP is trying to gain 7 MP seats in Telangana and 130 more seats in the country than the last elections,” she added.

Kuruganti felt that if efforts were made to prevent BJP from gaining in those constituencies, BJP’s gains could be restricted in the general elections. The TPJAC is planning rallies, Yatras, meetings, press meets in all the districts and mandals of Telangana, and is also going to use pamphlets and posters to inform the people about the real situation prevailing in the country.