Telangana: Trial for pumping KLIP water into Malkapeta reservoir successful

The reservoir will be instrumental in irrigating 60,000 acres in its trial run.

Photo of News Desk News Desk|   Posted by Masrath Fatima  |   Updated: 23rd May 2023 2:43 pm IST
Kaleshwaram water pumped into Malkapeta reservoir (Photo: screengrab/Twitter)

Hyderabad: In order to find a permanent solution to the problems faced by farmers in Vemulawada and Sirisilla constituencies, a trial run of Kaleshwaram Package 9 water’s first pump was successfully conducted by releasing the water into the Malkapeta reservoir on Tuesday.

This will further facilitate the pumping of Godavari River water from the Mid Manair Dam to the Upper Manair Dam through the Malkapeta reservoir and Singa Samudram tank.

The construction of the reservoir pump house with a capacity of 3 TMC was recently completed in Malkapeta Village of Konaraopet Mandal, Rajanna Sirisilla at an estimated cost of Rs 504 crore. The reservoir will be instrumental in irrigating 60,000 acres in its trial run.

Chief engineer, N Venkateshwarlu, elevation consultant Penta Reddy, and other officials oversaw the trial operation, ensuring seamless execution.

Officials said that the reservoir will soon be operational, and it will provide irrigation water to over 60,000 acres in the region.

