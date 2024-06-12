Telangana transport minister mandates strict fitness checks for school buses

Hyderabad: Minister for Transport Ponnam Prabhakar has directed the Road Transport authorities to thoroughly inspect every school bus before issuing fitness certificates. This directive aims to enhance road safety for school children.

During a teleconference with transport officials on Tuesday, Minister Prabhakar highlighted the importance of ensuring no school bus operates without a valid fitness certificate. He also instructed officials to conduct awareness programs on road safety to educate drivers and the public.

Additionally, the Minister announced plans to discuss with Chief Minister Revanth Reddy the establishment of permanent buildings for the Transport Department.

In his address, Minister Prabhakar urged authorities to implement measures to increase revenue in line with government guidelines. He advised those with lower quarterly collections to improve their performance and congratulated officials who achieved 100 percent tax collection.

The Minister’s directives highlight the government’s commitment to road safety and efficient transport administration.