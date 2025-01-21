Telangana tribals to get 50K solar pumps to cultivate podu lands

Hyderabad: The state government will install 50,000 solar pump sets to support tribal beneficiaries in cultivating Podu lands under the Recognition of Forest Rights (RoFR) Act and the

Forest Conservation Act.

The ambitious program aims to significantly enhance agricultural productivity, empower tribal communities and promote sustainable energy practices across Telangana.

A high-level meeting was held at Dr BR Ambedkar Telangana State Secretariat on Tuesday, January 21, to understand the feasibility and focus on a phased implementation of the scheme, where the total requirement was estimated at approximately 2.5 lakh solar pumps, based on the cultivable land under the RoFR Act.

Also Read Telangana: CM Revanth asks officials to give free solar pump sets to farmers

Principal secretary of the energy department Sandeep Kumar Sultania informed the participants that a request has been made to the Union Ministry of New and Renewable Energy (MNRE) for the sanction

of 1 lakh solar pump sets under the PM-KUSUM Component B scheme.

Officials were directed to conduct a comprehensive preliminary survey to assess actual requirements. A proposal will be submitted to the state government for budgetary approvals, ensuring effective planning and resource allocation.

The tribal welfare department, forest Department, and Telangana Renewable Energy Development Corporation Ltd (TGREDCO) would work together to streamline the implementation process and facilitate a timely project launch.