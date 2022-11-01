Telangana: TRS, BJP workers clash during KTR’s Munugode roadshow

Hyderabad: Workers of the Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) clashed on Tuesday clashed with each other by showering punches and beating the opposite side with sticks.

The police swiftly intervened between the warring groups and prevented major violence from occurring.

According to local media reports, TRS MLC P Rajeshwar Reddy, MLA Peddi Sudarshan Reddy, and ZP chairman Jagadish along with several others were injured.

High voltage Munugode bypoll

Over 2.41 lakh voters would give their verdict in the bypoll to Munugode Assembly constituency in Telangana on November 3, an election that is expected to influence the future course of state politics in the run-up to next year’s Legislative Assembly polls.

For, the by-election in this backward constituency in Nalgonda district is crucial for all the three major parties in the state – the ruling TRS, opposition BJP and the Congress.

The TRS, recently renamed as Bharat Rashtra Samiti (BRS), aims to demonstrate its dominance in state politics and go national with a big win here.

The message the K Chandrasekhar Rao-led party would like to send at the national level – it can take on the BJP and win.

A loss in the bypoll would hamper not only its national plans but also embolden the opposition ahead of the Assembly polls.

The BJP, meanwhile, hopes to give a push to its plans to emerge as the alternative to BJP with a victory in Munugode.

The party is on a high following its victories in Dubbak and Huzurabad Assembly bypolls and also the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) election during the last two years.

Even if it ends up as the runner-up behind the TRS, it can still claim to be the main opposition, leaving the Congress to the third spot.

For the beleaguered grand old party, it is almost a do or die battle in view of its below par performances in the 2014 and 2018 Assembly elections and the subsequent bypolls.