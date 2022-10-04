Telangana: TRS leader distributes chicken, liquor ahead of KCR’s national party launch

It is to be noted that the Telangana chief minister is slated to launch his national party "Bharat Rashtra Samithi" tomorrow.

Photo of News Desk News Desk|   Posted by Mohammed Baleegh  |   Updated: 4th October 2022 4:44 pm IST
Telangana: TRS leader distributes chicken, liquor in Warangal ahead of KCR's national partyb launch
TRS leader Rajanala Srihari distributes liquor in Warangal

Hyderabad: Ahead of Telangana chief minister K Chandrashekhar Rao’s (KCR) national party launch on the occasion of Dasara, Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) leader Rajanala Srihari on Tuesday distributed chicken and liquor bottles to locals in Warangal.

Also Read
Telangana govt reduces cutoff percentage for BC, SC/ST police job applicants

In a video shared on Twitter, Srihari is seen distributing freebies to locals in front of a cut-out of Telangana CM KCR. It is to be noted that the Telangana chief minister is slated to launch his national party “Bharatiya Rashtra Samiti” on Wednesday.

Tags
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Telangana updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button