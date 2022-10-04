Telangana: TRS leader distributes chicken, liquor ahead of KCR’s national party launch

Hyderabad: Ahead of Telangana chief minister K Chandrashekhar Rao’s (KCR) national party launch on the occasion of Dasara, Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) leader Rajanala Srihari on Tuesday distributed chicken and liquor bottles to locals in Warangal.

#WATCH | TRS leader Rajanala Srihari distributes liquor bottles and chicken to locals ahead of Telangana CM KC Rao launching a national party tomorrow, in Warangal pic.twitter.com/4tfUsPgfNU — ANI (@ANI) October 4, 2022

In a video shared on Twitter, Srihari is seen distributing freebies to locals in front of a cut-out of Telangana CM KCR. It is to be noted that the Telangana chief minister is slated to launch his national party “Bharatiya Rashtra Samiti” on Wednesday.