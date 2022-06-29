Telangana: TRS MLA’s brother threatens farmer over property dispute

Hyderabad: An elderly farmer, Manchireddy Ramchandra Reddy, on Monday filed a complaint at the Ibrahimpatnam police in the Rachakonda commissionerate stating that the brother of the Ibrahimpatnam MLA, Manchireddy Prabhakar Reddy, had allegedly threatened him over a property dispute.

Manchireddy Kishan Reddy is the TRS MLA for Ibrahimpatnam.

Both the victim and accused are landowners in Ibrahimpatnam’s Veliminedu hamlet and are distant relatives. Their lands are the subject of boundary disputes. Ramchandra Reddy began work on the land despite the unresolved conflicts.

Also Read Telangana: 698 senior govt doctors to boycott duties over unpaid dues

Ramchandra Reddy lamented that once Prabhakar Reddy learned about the situation, he drove up and threatened him.

On the surface, trespassing and threatening charges have been filed against Prabhakar Reddy. According to authorities, claims that a firearm was used are being investigated, informed ACP Ibrahimpatnam TS Uma Maheshwara Rao.