Telangana: TRS MLC Kavitha tests positive for COVID-19

Telangana Rashtra Samithi leader and Nizamabad MLC K Kavitha has tested positive for COVID-19, a tweet from the leader said here on Monday.

“After developing flu like symptoms, I got my self tested for COVID-19 and my reports are positive. I request everybody who has come in contact with me in last 48 hours to kindly isolate and get yourself tested, if you develop any symptoms,” she said in a tweet.

On August 30, her brother and IT minister K T Rama Rao tested positive for the second time.

He took to Twitter on Tuesday that said, “Thought this was behind us but clearly it is not. After developing symptoms, got tested for Covid & it’s positive.”

On Saturday, Telangana logged in 106 COVID-19 cases, taking the total to 8,35,853. No new fatality has been officially recorded so far.