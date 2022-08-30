Telangana: KTR tests positive for COVID-19

Hyderabad: Telangana IT minister KT Rama Rao on Tuesday informed that he tested positive for Covid-19 and said that he will be isolated at home until he tests negative.

“Thought this was behind us but clearly it isn’t After developing symptoms, got tested for Covid & it’s positive. Will be isolating at home I request all who met with me over the last few days to kindly get tested & take precautions,” he tweeted.

The minister recently in the month of July injured his leg after a fall and had to take three-week bed rest.

Telangana on Monday recorded 192 new Covid-19 cases taking the total tally to 8,34,143 so far. Hyderabad district saw the most cases with 80.