Telangana: Truck mows down bikes in Adilabad, two dead

Police have registered a case against the driver of the lorry and initiated a probe underway.

Photo of News Desk News Desk|   Posted by Masrath Fatima  |   Published: 16th February 2023 1:58 am IST
Telangana: TSRTC driver among two killed in road accidents
Representative Image

Hyderabad: A lorry mowed down two motorbikes on the outskirts of Mavala Mandal centre at the Hyderabad-Nagpur national highway 44 on Wednesday leading to the death of motorists.

According to the police, Surpam Dattu, 35, a painter from Utnoor and Feroz, 34, a grocery store owner of Devapur village in Talamadugu Mandal, were travelling on two bikes towards Adilabad when the truck coming from Tamil Nadu hit the motorbikes.

Also Read
Telangana: Motorist dies after being hit by SUV

While Dattu died on the spot, Feroz breathed his last on the way to the hospital.

Police have registered a case against the driver of the lorry and initiated a probe.

Tags
Photo of News Desk News Desk|   Posted by Masrath Fatima  |   Published: 16th February 2023 1:58 am IST
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Telangana updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button