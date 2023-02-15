Telangana: Truck mows down bikes in Adilabad, two dead

Hyderabad: A lorry mowed down two motorbikes on the outskirts of Mavala Mandal centre at the Hyderabad-Nagpur national highway 44 on Wednesday leading to the death of motorists.

According to the police, Surpam Dattu, 35, a painter from Utnoor and Feroz, 34, a grocery store owner of Devapur village in Talamadugu Mandal, were travelling on two bikes towards Adilabad when the truck coming from Tamil Nadu hit the motorbikes.

While Dattu died on the spot, Feroz breathed his last on the way to the hospital.

Police have registered a case against the driver of the lorry and initiated a probe.