Telangana: TS RERA imposes Rs 50L fine for advertising without permit

Hyderabad: Telangana State Real Estate Regulator Authority (TS RERA) imposed a fine of Rs Rs 50 lakh on Jayatri Infrastructure (Jaya Group), AGS Srinivasam Properties Private Limited (AGS Group), and Engineers Association Private Limited on Friday for marketing and advertising their project at Kollur without the required RERA registration.

As per RERA guidelines, real estate projects must register themselves in order to proceed or face legal action.

The authority imposed the fine after the management failed to provide an explanation for its failure to secure RERA registration.