Telangana: TS-TET 2022 results released on July; check here

Hyderabad: The Telangana School Education Department released the Telangana State Teacher Eligibility Test (TSTET) result on the official website, on July 1.

The TSTET URL for the Results 2022 is now up. Results for the TS TET are also accessible on Manabadi. The TSTET 2022 test was held on June 15, 2022, and more than 3 lakh participants enrolled. The results have now been made available online, and the final answer keys were made available on June 30.

How to check TSTET Results 2022:

Go to the official website tstet.cgg.gov.in or on Manabadi.co.in.

Enter the hall ticket number and password and submit.

Your result would be available on the screen.

Around 3,18,506 candidates participated in the TET Paper 1 test out of a total of 3,51,468 applicants. Only 2,51,070 of the 2,77,900 applicants who registered to take the TS TET Paper 2 exam actually showed up to take the test.