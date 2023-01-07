Telangana: TSBIE sends notices to nonaffiliated junior colleges

Hyderabad: The Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education (TSBIE) on Friday issued an order asking the educational officers to inform about the junior colleges functioning without affiliation.

Commissioner of collegiate and technical education, Navin Mittal, has instructed the district Intermediate educational officers and nodal officers to issue show-cause notices to the junior colleges which started conducting their first-year classes without affiliation for the 2022-23 academic year.

Those students who joined these nonaffiliated colleges have been asked to immediately get admission to other affiliated junior colleges while the second-year regular students, studying in these colleges will be allowed to pay examination fees in nearby government junior colleges, stated the order.

TSBIE released another press note explaining that as per the GO 29 of the Home (Services-IV) department, dated September 24, 2020, the junior colleges up to 15 metres in height, existing in ‘mixed occupancy buildings’ that have not applied for ‘no objection certificate’ are kept in abeyance for two academic years that is 2022-23 and 2023-24.

The board further has granted the affiliations and provided admission logins to the junior colleges for the academic year 2022-23.

However, the management of a few private junior colleges requested the government to let them pay the Intermediate public examination fee by reducing the existing late fee.

The TSBIE following their request allowed the Intermediate first and second-year students who are admitted to the junior colleges (functioning in mixed occupancy buildings up to a height of 15 metres and recently affiliated) to pay the examination fee with a late fee of Rs 100 on January 7 and 8, 2023 in order to attend exams.

Principals of these junior colleges were also permitted to collect the examination fee from the aforementioned dates with directions to transfer the collected examination fee amounts to the TSBIE on or before January 8.