Telangana: TSIC’s ODOE programe empowers farmers with innovative solutions

Hyderabad: The Telangana State Innovation Cell (TSIC) successfully completed the ‘One District One Exhibition’ (ODOE) program, sponsored by the National Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development (NABARD).

This pilot initiative unfolded across three districts of Telangana – Bhadradri Kothagudem, Mahabubnagar, and Nizamabad – on February 15, 16 and 17 respectively, capturing the attention and engagement of diverse stakeholders and providing the farmers with well-equipped innovations.

The exhibitions were conducted in IDOC in Kothagudem, Rajiv Gandhi Auditorium in Nizamabad, and Shilparamam in Mahabubnagar. More than 4000 farmers, agriculture extension officers, self help groups attended across the three districts.

The vibrant events provided an unprecedented platform for 30 carefully selected grassroots innovators to showcase market-ready, low-cost innovations designed to address challenges in agriculture, irrigation, waste management, dairy farming, and rural development.