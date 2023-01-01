Telangana: TSLPRB releases final exam schedule for SI, constable posts

Hyderabad: The Telangana State Level Police Recruitment Board released the schedule for the final written examination for the recruitment sub-inspectors, constables, and equivalent posts on Sunday.

The written test for SCT SI (IT & CO) and SCT ASI (FPB) Technical Paper will be held on Sunday, March 12 between 10 am and 1 pm at Hyderabad.

The test for SCT SI (PTO) Technical Paper will be held on March 20 between 10 am and 1 pm at Hyderabad, for SCT PC (Driver) technical paper will be held on April 4 at Hyderabad, for SCT PC (Mechanic) technical paper will be held on April 4 at Hyderabad, for all SCT SIs/ASIs arithmetic and test of reasoning / mental ability and all SCT Sis/ASIs in English language will be held on April 8 at Hyderabad, Warangal and Karimnagar, for SCT SIs (civil or equivalent) General Studies and SCT SIs (civil) and or equivalent in Telugu/ Urdu on April 9 at Hyderabad, Warangal and Karimnagar.

The test for SCT PCs (civil) or equivalent, transport candidates, prohibition and excise constables in general studies and SCT PC (IT & CO) in technical paper will be held on April 23 at Hyderabad.

V V Srinivasa Rao, chairman, TSLPRB, said that the physical measurement test/ physical efficiency test for the ongoing recruitment process of 2022 commenced from December 8 and will be completed by January 5. Candidates have been performing very well in the events conducted during the last three weeks. Candidates who are qualified in PMT/PET have to appear for the final written examination. The details about hall tickets etc will be informed shortly.