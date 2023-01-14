Telangana: TSPSC declares Group-I preliminary test results

Hyderabad: The Telangana State Public Service Commission (TSPSC) released the Group-I preliminary test results on Friday.

The list of hall ticket numbers of qualified candidates on the basis of the preliminary test has been made available on the website.

According to the press note released by the TSPSC, the pattern of the main examination would be displayed on the commission’s website on January 18.

The commission earlier notified 503 vacancies under the Group-I services and conducted the preliminary test on October 16.

The number of candidates admitted to the prelim examination was fifty times the number of vacancies available in each multi-zone as there were no minimum qualifying marks prescribed for any category.

Reservation rules for the community, gender, EWS, PH and Sports, were also introduced for the first time in the state, the state commission said.

In the categories of visually handicapped (women) in multi-zone II and hearing impaired (general) in multi-zone II, the ratio of 1:50 could not be fulfilled as there was a shortfall of candidates in those categories, the TSPSC said.

The press note further said that if two or more candidates secured equal marks in the test, the order of merit of such candidates was considered on the basis of their local status in Telangana.

The commission also said, “If the marks and local status of two or more candidates were equal, then date of birth of candidates was taken for ranking i.e., the elder candidate was given higher rank.” the TSPSC said.

In compliance with interim orders of the High Court, the commission followed the women’s reservation horizontally, the commission added.

The OMR sheets of candidates who failed to bubble or wrongly bubbled the hall ticket numbers and the test booklet number in the OMR sheets were invalidated for the main examination as per the instructions laid down in the previous notification, TSPSC said.

This time over 25,050 candidates provisionally qualified for the main written examination (conventional type) which will be conducted in the month of June 2023.

Candidates are hereby directed to contact the help desk on 040-22445566, 040-23542185 or 040-23542187 from 10:30 am to 1 pm and 1:30 pm to 5 pm on working days.

Email at helpdesk@tspsc.gov.in. for queries.